BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.56. 14,451,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 10,808,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,095,000.

