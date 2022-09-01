BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DCF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 8,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

