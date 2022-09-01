BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DCF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 8,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.