BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 83,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

