BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

