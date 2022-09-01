Bollard Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.31. 141,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,984. The firm has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

