Bollard Group LLC Has $113.21 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 3.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Gartner worth $113,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.54. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

