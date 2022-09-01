Bollard Group LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 162,947 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 133,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 67,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

