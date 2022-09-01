Bollard Group LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Bollard Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $17,046,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $16,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $7.69 on Thursday, hitting $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,128. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

