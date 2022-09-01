Bollard Group LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.20. 36,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

