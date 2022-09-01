Bollard Group LLC Purchases 25,511 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NiSource by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NiSource by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 46,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,390. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

