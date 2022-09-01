Bollard Group LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,134,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,399,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 123.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,087,000 after buying an additional 248,265 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CVX traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $155.41. 163,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

