Bollard Group LLC Sells 83,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. CarGurus makes up 1.2% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $38,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 19,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

