Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 32480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Bonterra Resources

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Marc-André Pelletier acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,900 shares in the company, valued at C$270,830. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,400 shares of company stock worth $80,060.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.