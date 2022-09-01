Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 32480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
About Bonterra Resources
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
