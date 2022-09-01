Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,837 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

