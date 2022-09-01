Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

