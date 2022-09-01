Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $33.54 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,596. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

