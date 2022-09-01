Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,984. The stock has a market cap of $367.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

