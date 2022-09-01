Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $72.01 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $548.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

