Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $86.61 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $86,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TDY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.88. 7,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.16 and its 200 day moving average is $413.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

