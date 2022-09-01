Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2,044.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,206. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

