Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of St. Joe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 209.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 6,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

