Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 17,600 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $228.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,138. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

