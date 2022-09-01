Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit stock traded down $13.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.