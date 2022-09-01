Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $113.61. 510,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,283. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.