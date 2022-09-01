Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,363 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. 55I LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 30,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.12. 107,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

