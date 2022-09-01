Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 4,985 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $62,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.91. 2,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

