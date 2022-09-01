BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.
BOX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 70,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,213. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 490.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BOX by 36.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
