Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

