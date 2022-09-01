Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58.
NYSE:BRC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.
In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.
