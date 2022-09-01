Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRAG has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

