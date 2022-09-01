Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BRID traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.73%.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Featured Stories

