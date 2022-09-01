Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.23

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
