Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.23

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

