Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average of $556.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

