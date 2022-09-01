Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.36. 118,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average of $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.