Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT at $31.80

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

