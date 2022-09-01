Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 513,259 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,529,509.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,016,277.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 996,276 shares of company stock worth $14,740,328 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,176,000.

HRT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

