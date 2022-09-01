Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT at $17.08

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLLGF. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MLLGF stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

