Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

