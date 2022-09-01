Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,696,000 after purchasing an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,978,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 6,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,865. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

