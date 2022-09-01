Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

