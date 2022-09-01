BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 158,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 3,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,966. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

