Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Announces GBX 17.30 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,797 ($33.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,124.24. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,962.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,908.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

Bunzl Company Profile

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

