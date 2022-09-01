Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 9.8%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.62. 41,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,685,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFLY. Cowen decreased their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 9.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Butterfly Network by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Butterfly Network by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

