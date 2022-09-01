Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Bytom has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $3.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00279777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,644,312 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

