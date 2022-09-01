C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in August

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

C3.ai Trading Down 20.3 %

NYSE AI traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 362,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3,728.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

