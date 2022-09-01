C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

C3.ai Stock Down 19.4 %

NYSE:AI traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 228,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

