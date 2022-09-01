Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CABA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
