Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

