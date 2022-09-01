CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CACI International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $280.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

