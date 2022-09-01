Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 176,723 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,723 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 845,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.