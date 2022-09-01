Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 7,668,790 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

