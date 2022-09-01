Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,106. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.